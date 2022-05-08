1.0 Musik1.2 VideosLOWE - Uniform Alpha
LOWE – Uniform Alpha

YouTube video

UNIFORM ALPHA is our tribute for Ukraine, and some of you might recognise it under another name. When we gathered in the studio we realised that we actually had the perfect song already, it just needed a change of name, some new lyrics and a different arrangement. Outside of our mother land Sweden, Ukraine is the country that we have played the most in and we left our hearts in Kyiv after our latest show there in 2009. The song features an excerpt of the poem ”Wings” by Ukrainian poet Lina Kostenko read by Ukrainian actor ­Bogdan Stupka, and the artwork and symbols were created by award winning Ukrainian designer Dmytro Yarynych.

buy it on Bandcamp, all proceeds will go to UNICEF in Ukraine

