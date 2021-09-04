Sonntag, September 5, 2021
Ludovico Technique`s neuste Single

von Markus

“Burn Everything”, ist die neueste Single, der Band Ludovico Technique. Ein Fast-Tempo-Industrial-Club-Track, der eine Spur der Zerstörung hinterlässt, während er alles vor ihm niederbrennt.

Ludovico Technique bringen ihre dunkle Mystik in den Gothic-Industrial ein und zeigen eine durchdachte Tiefe und Komplexität, die von vielen Bands nicht erreicht wird. Ludovico Technique ist die Verkörperung der Gothic-Ästhetik in ihrer reinsten Form, und ihre neue Single spiegelt dies wider. Ursprünglich hat sich die Band von Gothic-Industrial-Bands wie Skinny Puppy inspirieren lassen, doch jetzt haben Ludovico Technique ihrer einzigartigen Gothic-Musik einen Hauch von Type O Negative und Rammstein hinzugefügt.

www.ludotechnique.com
facebook.com/LudoTechnique
instagram.com/ludotechnique/

