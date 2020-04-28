Dienstag, April 28, 2020
4.0 Band Index

Lykard

Related Articles

1.1 News

Vasi Vallis und Martin Bodewell machen gemeinsame Sache

Markus - 0
Dass Vasi (Frozen Plasma, NamNamBulu, Reaper) bis zur Jahrtausendwende fast ausschließlich im Techno, Acid, Minimal House und Hardhouse unterwegs war, wissen innerhalb...
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Lykard – Unsterblich

Markus - 0
Debut Single of my new project "Lykard" together with Martin Bodewell from Orange Sector as Shouter/Lead Vocalist. More to come. We are...
Weiterlesen
4.0 Band Index L Lykard

Lykard Audiographie

Alle VÖ`s sehen

Lykard @ Web

facebook.com/LykardOfficial

Lykard Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Lykard Steckbrief

Gegründet: 2019
Land: Deutschland
Mitglieder: Vasi Vallis und Martin Bodewell
Genre: Techno, EBM

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

KiEw veröffentlichen neue Single

Die Lüneburger Band KiEw hat in den letzten Jahren nicht mit einer Veröffentlichungswut geglänzt. Das letzte was...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Vasi Vallis und Martin Bodewell machen gemeinsame Sache

Dass Vasi (Frozen Plasma, NamNamBulu, Reaper) bis zur Jahrtausendwende fast ausschließlich im Techno, Acid, Minimal House und...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Neue Kontrast Single “Der Sarkophag”

"Der Sarkophag", ist die vierte Single-Auskopplung aus dem aktuellen Kontrast Album "Unaufhaltsam". Der Song ist ein Kommentar...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Käpt’n Rummelsnuff und Maat Asbach veröffentlichen neuen Stromschlager: „Interkosmos”

Käpt'n Rummelsnuff und Maat Asbach: Zwei Männer bewegen sich auf engstem Raum und auf den Spuren der...
Weiterlesen

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Vasi Vallis und Martin Bodewell machen gemeinsame Sache

Dass Vasi (Frozen Plasma, NamNamBulu, Reaper) bis...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Lykard – Unsterblich

Debut Single of my new project "Lykard"...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
X
X