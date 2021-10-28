Donnerstag, Oktober 28, 2021
ManMindMachine – RetroFuturist

By Markus

YouTube video

The official video for RetroFuturist is here! The RetroFuturist single is a melodic mix between synth and EBM.The track is a homage to the early 20th century “renaissance man” now forgotten by history – the RetroFuturist.

