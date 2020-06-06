Samstag, Juni 6, 2020
Massiv in Mensch feat. Rana Arborea – Zero Gravity

By Markus

Written by Kate Miller-Heidke & Keir Francis Nuttall.
Original published by SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING GMBH (2019).

Coverversion produced by D. Logemann. Vocals by Rana Arborea.
Mastered by Tomas Appelhoff.

Filmed by Rana Arbora. Contains free license video material from
Pexels, Fotolia, Pixabay, Shutterstock.

Massiv In Mensch @ Web
massivinmensch.de
facebook.com/massivinmensch
twitter.com/massivinmensch

Massiv In Mensch Live

