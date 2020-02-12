Donnerstag, Februar 13, 2020
Massiv in Mensch & Patenbrigade: Wolff “Tanzmusik 2.0”

VÖ: 03.03.2020

By Markus

-

Mit einer sehr cluborientierten Neuauflage ihres Songs „Tanzmusik“ starten Massiv in Mensch ins neue Jahr. Geremixt wurde die Nummer von keinem Geringeren als Sven Wolff (Patenbrigade: Wolff). Herausgekommen ist eine Mischung aus EBM, Electro und Trance, die sicherlich den Einzug in die Playlists der DJs finden wird.

„Tanzmusik 2.0“ vereint viele Elemente beider Bands. Mit viel Charme und Humor und einer Portion Selbstironie ausgestattet, sind sowohl Patenbrigade: Wolff als auch Massiv in Mensch ein erfrischender Farbtupfer in der sonst so dunklen EBM- und Electroszene.

Vertont wurde hier ein berühmtes Honecker-Zitat, in dem er die Verrohung der deutschen Jugend durch den Einfluss westlicher Beatmusik anmahnt.

