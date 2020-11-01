Massiv in Mensch & Rana Arborea – Gestrandet

Sonntag, November 1, 2020
By Markus

-

Written by Tomas Appelhoff & Daniel Logemann.
Vocals by Tomas Appelhoff, Rana Arborea, Daniel Logemann.

Filmed by:

Christian “Bredy” Bretfeld
Daniel Logemann
Thomas Rauchenecker

Für die Unterstützung danken wir

Menschenmüll / Spijöök – Kuriositätenmuseum am Vareler Hafen
Guido und Martina Vahlenkamp

Contains free license video material from
Pexels, Fotolia, Pixabay, Shutterstock & iStock.

Courtesy of Katyusha Records, 2020.

Massiv In Mensch @ Web
massivinmensch.de
facebook.com/massivinmensch
twitter.com/massivinmensch

Massiv In Mensch Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

