Massiv in Mensch und Rana Arborea: Gestrandet

Montag, Oktober 12, 2020
Massiv in Mensch
Am 30.10.2020 erscheint die neue Single „Gestrandet“ von „Massiv in Mensch“ und Rana Arborea.

Die musikalische Robinsonade steht in der Tradition von Songs wie „Sturm“ und „The Way to Oblivion“. So verbinden die Friesen hier gekonnt Minimal-, Electro-, Pop- und Rockelemente miteinander und unterstreichen klanglich die dramatische Geschichte eines gestrandeten Mannes auf einer einsamen Insel.

Die Single, die durch das schwedische Label Katyusha Records veröffentlicht wird, beinhaltet gleich fünf Bonustracks. Unter diesen findet sich auch ein sehr originelles Cover des 70er-Jahre Schlagers „Das Lied von Manuel“.

