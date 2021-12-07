Dienstag, Dezember 7, 2021
Massive Ego – Dead Eyes Black

Official Music Video

By Markus

-

YouTube video

MASSIVE EGO return to their synth-pop roots for the new single “Dead Eyes Black”, where jolting and pulsating electronics guide the listener down a solitary road of self destruction and interpreted through the deliciously dark imagery of video artist Javier Gallego Escutia

Massive Ego @ Web

www.massiveego.co.uk
instagram.com/massiveegoofficial
facebook.com/massiveego

Massive Ego Live

Mai 2022

Do12maiGanztägigSa14Nachholtermin Out Of Line Weekender "Dark'n'Electro Edition" 2022BerlinArtist:[x]-Rx,Ashbury Heights,Auger,Blutengel,Dive,EGGVN,Front 242,Haedzor,Leæther Strip,Lizard Pool,Massive Ego,Rummelsnuff,Signal Aout 42,Solitary Experiments,Suicide Commando,Yellow Lazarus 0 Add to wishlist

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

