Montag, Februar 14, 2022
1.0 Musik1.2 VideosMassive Ego - Fake Star
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Massive Ego – Fake Star

By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosMassive Ego - Fake Star
YouTube video

With the video for FAKE STAR, UK Electro Pop band MASSIVE EGO release their new EP ‚The New Normal‘ on Feb. 11th, 2022

Massive Ego @ Web

www.massiveego.co.uk
instagram.com/massiveegoofficial
facebook.com/massiveego

Massive Ego Live

Mai 2022

Fr06maiGanztägig Plage Noire 2022Das schwarze Festival am Weissenhäuser StrandArtist:A Projection,Aesthetic Perfection,Assemblage 23,Blitz Union,Clan Of Xymox,Combichrist,Das Ich,De/Vision,Deine Lakaien,Fields of the Nephilim,Frozen Plasma,Future Lied To Us,Heldmaschine,In Strict Confidence,Joachim Witt,Lacrimas Profundere,Leichtmatrose,Lord of the Lost,Manntra,Massive Ego,Merciful Nuns,Neuroticfish,NightNight,Painbastard,Subway to Sally,Tanzwut,Wisborg 0 Add to wishlist

Do12maiGanztägigSa14Nachholtermin Out Of Line Weekender "Dark'n'Electro Edition" 2022BerlinArtist:[x]-Rx,Ashbury Heights,Auger,Blutengel,Dive,EGGVN,Front 242,Haedzor,Leæther Strip,Lizard Pool,Massive Ego,Rummelsnuff,Signal Aout 42,Solitary Experiments,Suicide Commando,Yellow Lazarus 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

Mesh entern die Charts mit Ihrem Tour Movie

Nachdem Mesh 2016 mit #12 für das aktuelle Album "Looking Skyward" ihren höchsten Charteinstieg...
1.1 News

electropop.21

Am 25.02.2022 erscheint die neue "electropop.21" Compilation. Neben der CD Version mit 13 Bands,...
1.1 News

Aesthetische mit neuen Clubtracks

Genau ein Jahr nach ihrer immer noch nachhallenden "Overflow"-EP feiern Aesthetische mit "Rvprty" ihre...
1.1 News

Geschichte schreiben mit ¡-PAHL-! Heute: Der Weg zum eigenen PAHLast

Drei Freunde. Ein Ziel. Erfolg durch Musik. Einer stirbt. Trauer und Schmerz. Dann: Entschlossenheit....

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Eisfabrik – Saving Shore

Camera and Editing: Dirk Schwulera, Film 44 Taken from the...
Markus -
1.1 News

electropop.21

Am 25.02.2022 erscheint die neue "electropop.21" Compilation. Neben der...
Markus -
1.1 News

Mesh entern die Charts mit Ihrem Tour Movie

Nachdem Mesh 2016 mit #12 für das aktuelle Album...
Markus -
2.1 Live in Concert

De/Vision Corona-Best-Of-Setlist

Auch nach über dreißig Jahren Bandgeschichte präsentieren sich De/Vision...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X