Massive Ego melden sich mit neuer Single und Musikvideo „You Will Comply“ zurück!

Nach einer langen Periode der erzwungenen Isolation, distanziert von einer pandemiemüden Gesellschaft, ausgehungert von jeglicher Interaktion mit ihren Mitmenschen kehren Massive Ego mit der ersten Single ihrer kommenden EP zurück und reflektieren, wo sie jetzt als Spezies stehen. Das ist unsere Realität. Das ist die neue Normalität.

Auch wenn die neuen Songs von Massive Ego so abwechslungsreich sind wie immer, spielen sie doch die Stärken der Band weiter aus, die das erste Album Beautiful Suicide zu einem solchen Fanliebling machten. Eine Rückkehr zur alten Form, geprägt von eingängigen Synthie-Pop-Melodien, aber mit einer Prise dunklerer 80er-Jahre-Sounds und soliderer Musikalität. Massive Ego könnte ein Vorgeschmack auf eine aufregende neue Zukunft sein, ohne Angst vor Veränderungen, mit einem Auge auf die Vergangenheit, aber mit einem definitiv nach vorne gerichteten Geist.



Marc Massive (Sänger) kommentiert den modern anmutenden Opener und erste Single „You Will Comply“, eine Ode an die Pandemie-Generation und die Gegenwart, wie folgt: “The songs are an observation on how we have very little say in our destiny or freedoms at the moment, and before the lynch mobs come for us and we’re accused of being tin-foil hat wearers, the song is not an anti-vaccine statement. We’re at the mercy of our governments. Unable to travel without our DNA/medical details being inputted into an app, we might as well be implanted with microchips. With the rights of protest being lawfully removed, undemocratic and rigged voting in favour of the elite and the UK coming out of the EU it feels like we’re under the thumb now more than ever and this is what “You Will Comply” is about”.

“The pandemic made us look at ourselves with an introspective eye, and as a band, assess what had gone before, what wasn’t working, what could work better, where we want to go next, and what we want to achieve in this new world. We return with a new line-up, sound, logo and outlook”.



Oliver Frost (Schlagzeuger) fügt hinzu: “We wanted to try a different musical route so we asked Kyle J. Wilson from the band Auger to join us on synth/guitar. We worked well with him on the production of our last album Church for the Malfunctioned and we felt he could bring something new to our sound. However, it quickly became apparent that our previous synth player Scot Collins wasn’t keen on our new musical direction so he left us before started writing new material for the EP”.

