Mittwoch, März 9, 2022
Massive Ego verkünden das Aus

von Markus

-

Aufgrund von gesundheitlichen Problemen und persönlichen Umständen haben Massive Ego beschlossen, die Band aufzulösen und nicht länger gemeinsam Musik zu machen.

Die Band postete dazu dieses kurze Statement: „Wir hoffen, dass ihr die Reise mit uns genauso genossen habt, wie wir es genossen haben, für euch aufzutreten und wir hoffen, dass ihr unsere Musik in euren Herzen behaltet. Für jeden, der uns jemals unterstützt hat, sind wir dankbar.“

Massive Ego Live

