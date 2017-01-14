Discography
Massive Ego
Massive Ego - Limited Edition 12
Format: CDr EP
2004/00/00
Details
Massive Ego - Master & Servant
Format: CD Album
2009/03/13
Details
Massive Ego - I Idolize You
Format: CDr Single
2011/08/15
Details
Massive Ego v Miss Dusty 'O' - My Heart Goes Bang (Get Me To The Doctor)
Format: CD Maxisingle
2002/00/00
Details
Massive Ego - You Think You're A Man!
Format: 12" Vinyl
1997/00/00
Details
Massive Ego - You Think You're A Man!
Format: CD Maxisingle
1997/00/00
Details
Massive Ego - Planet Earth
Format: CD Maxisingle
1999/00/00
Details
Massive Ego - Noise In The Machine
Format: CD EP
2015/07/24
Details
Massive Ego - Nite Klub Skewl
Format: CD Album
2006/00/00
Details
Massive Ego - Massive Ego
Format: CDr Album
2003/00/00
Details
Massive Ego - Beautiful Suicide
Format: 2 CD Album
2017/02/17
Details
Mitglieder:
Marc Massive
Lloyd Price
Scot Collins
Oliver Frost
Hometown:
London.UK
Genre:
NewRomantic-DarkWave-ElectroGothic-Pop-Industrial-hybrid
Gegründet:
1996
