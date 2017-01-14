Massive Ego

Massive Ego

Discography

Massive Ego
Massive Ego - Limited Edition 12 Image
2004/00/00
Massive Ego - Master & Servant Image
2009/03/13
Massive Ego - I Idolize You Image
Massive Ego - I Idolize You
Format: CDr Single
2011/08/15
Massive Ego v Miss Dusty
2002/00/00
Massive Ego - You Think You
1997/00/00
Massive Ego - You Think You
1997/00/00
Massive Ego - Planet Earth Image
Massive Ego - Planet Earth
Format: CD Maxisingle
1999/00/00
Massive Ego - Noise In The Machine Image
2015/07/24
Massive Ego - Nite Klub Skewl Image
2006/00/00
Massive Ego - Massive Ego Image
Massive Ego - Massive Ego
Format: CDr Album
2003/00/00
Massive Ego - Beautiful Suicide Image
2017/02/17
Massive Ego
Massive Ego - Limited Edition 12
2004/00/00
Massive Ego - Limited Edition 12 Image
  1. Supernature (Ross Alexander Extended Mix) [Ross Alexander After Dark Mix]
  2. Broken Land (Northernbeat 12")
  3. Broken Land (Northernbeat Alternative 12")
  4. Dezire Ft Massive Ego  Obsession (Fatal Attraction Mix) 
  5. Planet Earth (Supernova Remix)
  6. Planet Earth (Jewels & Stone Mix)
  7. Master And Servant (Ross Alexander Rawhide Mix)
  8. Master And Servant (Mr B's Trodian Mix)
  9. Master And Servant (Lord K's Medikated Remix)
Format: CDr EP
Massive Ego - Master & Servant
2009/03/13
Massive Ego - Master & Servant Image
  1. Master And Servant
  2. Supernature
  3. Sex Drive (Groovesister Edit)
  4. You Think You’re A Man
  5. Murder
  6. Obsession
  7. My Heart Goes Bang
  8. Nite Klub Skewl
  9. Hallo Spaceboy (Groovesisters Mix)
  10. Broken Land
  11. Planet Earth
  12. Sweet Harmony
  13. I Like Boys (Benni D Mix)
  14. Wrecked
  15. Fight The Feeling
  16. Supernature (Video)
  17. Planet Earth (Video)
Format: CD Album
Massive Ego - I Idolize You
2011/08/15
Massive Ego - I Idolize You Image
  1. I Idolize You 4:38
  2. I Idolize You (LP’s Modification Mix) 6:01
  3. I Idolize You (Dirty Solar Nite Mix) 5:55
  4. I Idolize You (Afterburner Remix) 4:29
  5. Devil In Disguise 3:18
Format: CDr Single
Massive Ego v Miss Dusty 'O' ‎- My Heart Goes Bang (Get Me To The Doctor)
2002/00/00
Massive Ego v Miss Dusty
  1. My Heart Goes Bang (Get Me To The Doctor) (Panikbrothers Radio Edit) 3:46
  2. My Heart Goes Bang (Get Me To The Doctor) (Panikbrothers 12" Mix) 7:10
  3. My Heart Goes Bang (Get Me To The Doctor) (3rd Degree Burns 7")  3:52
  4. My Heart Goes Bang (Get Me To The Doctor) (3rd Degree Burns 12")  6:03
  5. Murder! (Radio Edit)  4:00
Format: CD Maxisingle
Massive Ego - You Think You're A Man!
1997/00/00
Massive Ego - You Think You

Side A

  1. You Think You're A Man! (Action Man Mix) 6:35

Side B

  1. You Think You're A Man! (Kinky Roland 'Boys Get Kinky' Mix) 4:59
Format: 12" Vinyl
Massive Ego - You Think You're A Man!
1997/00/00
Massive Ego - You Think You
  1. You Think You're A Man! (Radio Edit) 3:30
  2. You Think You're A Man! (Action Man Mix) 6:35
  3. You Think You're A Man! (Kinky Roland 'Boys Get Kinky' Mix) 4:59
  4. You Think You're A Man! (Get Steady To Jungle)  6:45
  5. You're Not My Lover  3:52
Format: CD Maxisingle
Massive Ego - Planet Earth
1999/00/00
Massive Ego - Planet Earth Image
  1. Planet Earth (Edit)  4:36
  2. Planet Earth (Club 2000 Mix)  7:20
  3. Fight The Feeling (Kinky Roland vs. Massive Ego) 5:46
Format: CD Maxisingle
Massive Ego - Noise In The Machine
2015/07/24
Massive Ego - Noise In The Machine Image

  1. I Idolize You (Modification Edit)
  2. Generation V (Frixion Mix)
  3. Dead Silence Rising (Frixion Mix)
  4. I Idolize You (Leaether Strip Remix)
  5. I Idolize You (Aesthetic Perfection Mix)
  6. I Idolize You (Modification Extended Mix)
  7. Generation V (Frixion Extended Mix)
  8. Dead Silence Rising (Hellfire Mix)
  9. Low Life (Zarkoff Remix) Massive Ego & Empire State Human
Format: CD EP
Massive Ego - Nite Klub Skewl
2006/00/00
Massive Ego - Nite Klub Skewl Image
  1. Broken Land 
  2. Planet Earth 
  3. Supernature 
  4. Murder 
  5. Sweet Harmony 
  6. My Heart Goes Bang 
  7. Fight The Feeling 
  8. Obsession 
  9. You Think You're A Man 
  10. Wrecked 
  11. Nite Klub Skewl 
  12. Never Felt As Good 
  13. Master And Servant 
  14. Video1  Supernature 
  15. Video2  Planet Earth
Format: CD Album
Massive Ego - Massive Ego
2003/00/00
Massive Ego - Massive Ego Image
  1. Planet Earth (Jewels & Stone Edit)
  2. Master & Servant (Ross Alexander's Airplay Mix)
  3. Murder!
  4. My Heart Goes Bang (Feat DJ Dusty 'O') (3rd Degree Burns 7")
  5. You Think You're A Man
  6. Fight The Feeling
  7. Obsession (Feat Dezire)
  8. Nite Klub Skewl (Feat DJ Dusty 'O')
  9. Wrecked (Demo Mix)
  10. Master & Servant (Hot Tracks USA Mix)
  11. Planet Earth (Andromeda 2003 Remix)
  12. Murder! (Dead On Arrival Remix)
  13. You Think You're A Man (2003 Divine Love-Bag Remix)
  14. Fight The Feeling (Kinky Roland Remix)
  15. Planet Earth (Supernova 12" Remix)
Format: CDr Album
Massive Ego - Beautiful Suicide
2017/02/17
Massive Ego - Beautiful Suicide Image

CD 1

  1. Ghost In My Dream (Prologue)
  2. Low Life (feat. Maggie K DeMonde)
  3. She Uses Sex
  4. The Girl Who Finds Gifts From Crows
  5. Kate’s In A State
  6. Let Go
  7. Haters Gonna Hate (feat. Belzebub)
  8. For The Blood In Your Veins (feat. Chris Pohl)
  9. I Idolize You
  10. Out Of Line (feat. Gene Serene)
  11. Coldest Light Of Day
  12. Where I Find Myself
  13. Drag Me In, Drag Me Under
  14. Beautiful Suicide
  15. I Idolize You (Orchestral Epilogue)

CD 2

  1. Public Disorder
  2. Rise
  3. Dead Silence Rising
  4. Goodbye London
  5. Eighth Day
  6. Let Go (Blutengel Remix)
  7. Let Go (Ashbury Heights Remix)
  8. She Uses Sex (Chrom Remix)
  9. Kate’s In A State (Ludovico Technique Remix)
  10. For The Blood In Your Veins (Nature Of Wires Remix)
  11. For The Blood In Your Veins (Ash Code Remix)
  12. Drag Me In, Drag Me Under (Neroargento Remix)
Format: 2 CD Album
About


Mitglieder:
Marc Massive
Lloyd Price
Scot Collins
Oliver Frost
Hometown:
London.UK
Genre:
NewRomantic-DarkWave-ElectroGothic-Pop-Industrial-hybrid
Gegründet:
1996

Webseite: massiveego.co.uk
Kategorien: Bands
© Markus Schmitz 2004 - 2017
