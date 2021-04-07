Montag, April 12, 2021
Matthew Creed Debüt

von Markus

-

Alfa Matrix hat mit Matthew Creed ein brandneues Dark-Techno-Projekt unter Vertrag genommen. Hinter Matthew Creed steckt kein Geringerer als der estnische Künstler Dmitry Darling, der sich mit seinem Industrial-Projekt Freakangel und mit dem Elektropop-Act Suicidal Romance einen Namen gemacht hat.

Eine erste 4-Track-Single “Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back” wurde nun zusammen mit einem Video veröffentlicht. Neben dem Titeltrack finden sich auf der Single auch 3 Remixe von Neikka RPM und Aesthetische. Abgerundet wird die Single mit einem Instrumental-Mix des Titeltracks.

facebook.com/MatthewCreedMusic

Matthew Creed Live

