Meat Injection – Chaotic Ride

“Chaotic Ride” is taken from the full length album “System Anomaly”, released on June 15th, 2020, via Wave Records.
creenplay : Cleopatra Kaido Camera & Video Editing : Nikos Chantzis Production : Press Eject and Give me the Tape © 2021 https://www.facebook.com/pressejectan… Make up: Chara Papapostolou (https://www.facebook.com/chara.papapo…) Lights: Angelo Kikianis (https://www.soundgroupdjs.gr/) “Chaotic Ride” Lyrics : Cleopatra Kaido Music : Dimitris Katsikadis Mastering : Nick “The Mute” Chalntoupis / SoundCave Studio, Athens
Meat Injection @ Webfacebook.com/meatinjectionband
soundcloud.com/user-903645828