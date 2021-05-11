Meat Injection – Chaotic Ride

“Chaotic Ride” is taken from the full length album “System Anomaly”, released on June 15th, 2020, via Wave Records.

creenplay : Cleopatra Kaido Camera & Video Editing : Nikos Chantzis Production : Press Eject and Give me the Tape © 2021 https://www.facebook.com/pressejectan…​ Make up: Chara Papapostolou (https://www.facebook.com/chara.papapo…​) Lights: Angelo Kikianis (https://www.soundgroupdjs.gr/​) “Chaotic Ride” Lyrics : Cleopatra Kaido Music : Dimitris Katsikadis Mastering : Nick “The Mute” Chalntoupis / SoundCave Studio, Athens

Meat Injection @ Web