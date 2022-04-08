1.0 Musik1.1 News

Menschdefekt feat. J:dead

von Markus

Mit „Secular Days“ präsentieren Menschdefekt eine atemberaubende Kooperation mit dem derzeitigen Überflieger „J:dead“. Eine eingängige Melodie, leichte Gitarren, massig Elektronik und der unverkennbare Gesang von Sänger Jay erschaffen einen echten Tanzflächenfüller mit Ohrwurm Garantie! Angereichert durch einen extrem gelungenen „Rob Dust“ Remix und zwei weiteren echten Ausnahmesongs (Flames & Not The Hate) gibt es hier eine der Singles des Frühjahres!

Menschdefekt @ Web

facebook.com/official.menschdefekt

Menschdefekt Live

