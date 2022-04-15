1.0 Musik1.1 News

Mental Discipline meldet sich mit neuem Track zurück

Markus
von Markus

Eines der besten Synthpop-/Futurepop-Projekte, Mental Discipline, ist endlich zurück mit dem lang erwarteten brandneuen Track „My Name“!

Seitdem er im Dezember 2020 zum ersten Mal live aufgeführt wurde, haben die Fans sehnsüchtig darauf gewartet, dass dieser Song offiziell veröffentlicht wird. „My Name“ ist ein klassischer Mental Discipline-Track mit einem kraftvollen Futurepop-Beat, melodischen Synthie-Linien und subtilen Piano-Parts. Dieser Song wird mit Sicherheit ein weiterer Favorit von Mental Discipline Fans und DJs werden.

Mit der Veröffentlichung von „My Name“ geben Mental Discipline bekannt, dass die Arbeit am dritten Album offiziell abgeschlossen ist. Das neue Album trägt den Titel „Nothing To Die For“ und soll noch in diesem Jahr veröffentlicht werden.

Mental Discipline @ Web


bandtraq.com/mentaldiscipline
facebook.com/mentaldiscipline

Mental Discipline Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

