1.0 Musik1.2 VideosMental Discipline - My Name
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Mental Discipline – My Name

Markus
By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosMental Discipline - My Name
YouTube video

Lyric video for „My Name“ by MENTAL DISCIPLINE (2022)

Mental Discipline @ Web


bandtraq.com/mentaldiscipline
facebook.com/mentaldiscipline

Mental Discipline Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

The Cassandra Complex Comeback!

The Plague ist nicht nur das neue Album von The Cassandra Complex, zudem ihr...
1.1 News

Junksista hat eine ernste Frage an dich

Bist du bereit für das heiße Zeug? Denn sie haben die Ware und sie...
1.1 News

Neue Synthpop Single von Platronic

Die neue Single NOW! von Platronic wurde geschrieben und komponiert während der "White Nights"...
1.1 News

Mondträume`s EP The Unknown Path

Seit 2010 verführen Mondträume die dunklen Seelen mit ihrer düsteren Synthie-Pop-Musik mit Kante. Nach...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Mondträume`s EP The Unknown Path

Seit 2010 verführen Mondträume die dunklen Seelen mit ihrer...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

LOWE – Uniform Alpha

UNIFORM ALPHA is our tribute for Ukraine, and some...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

Wave In Head – Happiest Day

Pünktlich zum 20-jährigen Jubiläum des Labels IntraPOP erscheint das...
Markus -
1.3 Interviews

Zynic Interview

Zynic ist ein Ein-Mann-Projekt, das 2008 von dem deutschen...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X