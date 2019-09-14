DiscographyBiographyTermineVideosFotosWeblinks
Mental Exile
Mental Exile - Exile Nights EP
Format: Digital File
2018/11/23
Details
Mental Exile - Ride The Madness
Format: CD Album
2019/10/04
Details
Mental Exile ist das Soloprojekt von Damasius Venys, dem charismatischen Sänger der Synthiepopband Mondträume.
Mental Exile - One of us (Lyric video)Extracted from the EP "Exile Nights".
Released November 23, 2018 by Alfa Matrix
All rights reserved
Music, lyric & voices by Damasius Venys
Mix & Master by Vincenzo Salvia
EP Artwork & Mental Exile logo by George Gold Design
EP Photo by j2ms
Buy the EP at:
https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/exile-nights-ep
Follow Mental Exile on:
https://www.facebook.com/mentalexileproject/