Mittwoch, März 16, 2022
Michael Matters veröffentlicht neue Single

von Markus

Michael Matters legt nach seinem Debütalbum gleichen Namens neues Material vor – clubtauglicher Dark Electro, hier und da immer wieder mit deutlichen EBM-Einschlägen, was der Tatsache geschuldet ist, dass hinter dem Projekt Michael Schrader steckt, seines Zeichens Schreiber, Sänger und Produzent von Tension Control.

On your knees – sexy Beats für sexy Clubnächte. Die Single erschließt inhaltlich neues Terrain im Michael-Matters-Universum – Ansage statt Anthroposophie. Klare Anweisungen und satte Synthesizer lassen keinen Widerspruch zu, auf die Knie oder die Tanzfläche! Am besten beides! Und wer einfach nicht genug bekommt, kann zum Wet-Dreams-Mix etwas Tempo rausnehmen und Kraft für die nächste Session tanken. Feuer frei, liebe Verkehrsteilnehmer jeglicher Couleur!

Michael Matters @ Web

facebook.com/Michael.Matters.Official
instagram.com/michael.matters.official

