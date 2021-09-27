Mittwoch, September 29, 2021
1.0 Musik1.2 VideosMildreda - Inner Judgement
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Mildreda – Inner Judgement

By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosMildreda - Inner Judgement
YouTube video

„The ‘poisonous muse’, who casts her shadow on the full album in fact, is again present in this music video. She remains cool and impassive in the face of the anger and frustrations that push the song forward.“

Band footage shot at Peggy’s barn by GNY Photography – https://www.gnyphotography.com/ Girl footage by Mikhail Nilov Post production and video editing by Jan DeWulf

Mildreda @ Web

www.mildreda.com
facebook.com/officialmildreda

Mildreda Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

Alienare`s Wunder dieser Welt

Alienare haben in ihrem ersten komplett deutschsprachigen Song Wunder dieser Welt eine ganz besondere...
1.1 News

Neue Torul Single veröffentlicht

"Resonate" ist die erste Single aus dem kommenden neuen Album von Torul mit dem...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Iris verkünden das Ende

Das US-amerikanische Synthie-Pop-Duo Iris hat bekannt gegeben, dass es...
Markus -
1.1 News

Rotersand Klassiker als Neuauflage

Die prägenden Rotersand Klassiker "Truth Is Fanatic" und "Welcome...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

All New Sounds 08/2021

Nur aktuelle Veröffentlichungen
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Mildreda – Liaisons Dangereuses

Production: PiGeOnEggs - https://www.pigeoneggs.be Camera and editing: Geert Germonpré...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X