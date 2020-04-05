Sonntag, April 5, 2020
Minusheart – They Shout

“They Shout” is the first single of Minusheart’s spanking new album “The Dark Side Of The Sun” which will be released on the 24th of april 2020. Filmed and edited by Jörg Tochtenhagen and Jörg Scheuer.

Minusheart @ Web
facebook.com/minusheart

Minusheart Live

Oktober 2020

Sa10okt(okt 10)17:00So11(okt 11)23:30Dark Club Festival 2020Übach-PalenbergArtist:Der Klinke,Ground Nero,microClocks,Minusheart,Reptyle,Scintilla Anima,Story Off,The Bollock Brothers,The House of Usher 0 Add to wishlist

