Freitag, März 20, 2020
Minusheart - The Dark Side Of The Sun
Minusheart veröffentlichen “The Dark Side Of The Sun”

By Markus
Das deutsche Electro-Projekt Minusheart wurde im Jahr 2007 von Diver gegründet und hat bisher vier Alben sowie eine Remix-Compilation veröffentlicht. Im Jahr 2020 erscheint nun der neue Longplayer “The Dark Side Of The Sun”.

Auch wenn Minusheart hauptsächlich von der nordamerikanischen Industrial-Szene beeinflusst wird, ist diese Band Teil der neuesten europäischen Electro-Industrial Bewegung und bringt einen neuen Adrenalinschub in ein Genre, das sowieso vor Energie nur so strotzt. Minusheart schuf somit einen unverwechselbaren eigenen Stil und wurden zu einer der einzigartigsten Industrial-Rock-Bands Deutschlands.

So lässt das neue Album “The Dark Side Of The Sun” Electro, Industrial und Rock in einer nie zuvor erlebten Art und Weise verschmelzen. Minusheart transportieren ihren eigenen Stil in das nächste Level, wobei Divers Stimme immer noch Herz, Seele und Geist definiert. Seine schweißtreibende Performance und seine unverwechselbaren Shouts umreißen soziale Krankheiten, die Naivität der Menschheit und das Übermenschliche, ohne dabei auf Sarkasmus und Ironie zu verzichten.

Hand in Hand mit Diver bilden Chriss Rey (Gitarre), Robert Lee (E-Drums) und Thomas Martiné (Synthesizer) die Livebesetzung, so dass die nun vierköpfige Band den Songs auf der Bühne noch mal einen deutlich hörbaren Energieschub vermitteln kann.

Neben einigen Live-Konzerten zum Album-Release erscheinen drei Singles mit Videos, um das neue Werk den Fans vorzustellen.

Minusheart @ Web
facebook.com/minusheart

Minusheart Live

Oktober 2020

Sa10okt(okt 10)17:00So11(okt 11)23:30Dark Club Festival 2020Übach-PalenbergArtist:Der Klinke,Ground Nero,microClocks,Minusheart,Reptyle,Scintilla Anima,Story Off,The Bollock Brothers,The House of Usher 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

