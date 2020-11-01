Sonntag, November 1, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.1 News Minusheart - Warm Machines
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Minusheart – Warm Machines

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -

Nach ihren beiden Singles „They Shout” (sieben Wochen in den Top Ten der DAC (Deutsche Alternative Charts)) und „Psycho Holiday” veröffentlicht die deutsche Electro / Industrial Band Minusheart mit „Warm Machines“ ” ihre dritte Singleauskopplung aus dem im Frühjahr 2020 erschienenen Album „The Dark Side Of The Sun”.

Neben der Albumversion sind fünf weitere Remixe des straighten EBM-Tracks auf dem Release enthalten.
Unter anderem legten Monotronic, Device Not Ready und Mark Loodewijk Hand an die Töne des Aachener Quartetts an und unterstreichen mit ihren Beiträgen die Tanzflächentauglichkeit des Songs.

Minusheart @ Web
facebook.com/minusheart

Minusheart Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Minusheart – Warm Machines

Nach ihren beiden Singles „They Shout" (sieben Wochen in den Top Ten der DAC (Deutsche Alternative Charts))...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Dive – Where Do We Go From Here?

Zwischen dröhnendem Noise und stampfendem Industrial hat sich Dirk Ivens (The Klinik / Motor!k / Sonar /...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Front Line Assembly`s – Mechanical Soul

2021 startet Groß!Die legendären Front Line Assembly waren immer bereit, die Grenzen zwischen den Genres furchtlos zu...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

The Saint Paul melden sich zu Wort.

The Saint Paul hatten es mit einer neuen Veröffentlichung nicht eilig, immerhin ist das Album „Three“ ist...
Weiterlesen
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Dive – Where Do We Go From Here?

Zwischen dröhnendem Noise und stampfendem Industrial hat...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Front Line Assembly`s – Mechanical Soul

2021 startet Groß!Die legendären Front Line Assembly...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

FabrikC – Neues aus Deutschland

FabrikC melden sich  am am 30.10.2020 mit...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Endzustand – Werk des Krieges

Der Karfreitag, 2. April 2010 wurde für...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Popular articles

2̵n̵d̵ ̵f̷a̶c̴e̷ veröffentlichen limitierte EP “Nihilum”

Markus - 0
Eines der stärksten Newcomeralben des letzten Jahres war eindeutig das Debüt "Nemesis" von 2nd Face. Jetzt legt der Mainzer Vincent "Thorn" Uhlig...
Weiterlesen

Diorama

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Diorama Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen Diorama Remixes
Weiterlesen

Aesthetic Perfection

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Aesthetic Perfection Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Solar Fake

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Solar Fake Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - Markus Schmitz

MEHR STORYS
Covenant - Fieldworks: Exkursion EP

Covenant`s “Fieldworks Exkursion EP”

Markus - 0

All The Ashes mit neuer EP im Oktober

Markus - 0
X
X