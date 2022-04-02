Monatliche Lights of Euphoria Releases

1.0 Musik1.1 News

Könnt Ihr das verkraften?
Lights of Euphoria kündigen an, für jeden Monat eine Veröffentlichung zu präsentieren. Das ganze endet im Dezember 2022

Den Auftakt macht „Saviour – The Second Coming„, mit Remixen von Vanguard, j:dead, Daniel Myer, Ruined Conflict und Menschdefekt. Die soll aber auch die letzte VÖ mit Songs auf dem Album „Altered Voices“ sein. Ab sofort gibt es nur noch frische Songs.

Juni 2022

Fr03junGanztägig 29. Wave-Gotik-TreffenLeipzigArtist:A Split Second,Accessory,Aesthetic Perfection,Blacklist,Brandenburg,By The Spirits,Cabaret Nocturne,Clan Of Xymox,Collection D,Combichrist,Corvus Corax,Cut Hands,Dead Lights,Death In Rome,Diodati,Eisfabrik,Esa,Fix8:Sed8,Funhouse,Horskh,KMFDM,Liebknecht,Lights Of Euphoria,Metallspürhunde,Minuit Machine,Noisuf-X,Paralyzzer,Rabia Sorda,Reichsfeind,S.P.O.C.K,The Devil & The Universe,VNV Nation,XotoX 0 Add to wishlist

