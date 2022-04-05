1.0 Musik1.1 News

My Love Kills Album Nr. 3

To A World Of Gods and Monsters erscheint am 29.04.2022 via Progress Productions

von Markus

-

1.0 MusikMy Love Kills Album Nr. 3

My Love Kills ist eine der Bands, die nach einigen selbst veröffentlichten Titeln bereits seit einigen Jahren „brummt“. Jetzt ist es endlich Zeit für den nächsten Schritt für dieses schwedisch/französische Duo.

My Love Kills bringt frischen Wind in die härtere EBM/Industrial-Szene und wer auf Acts wie Skinny Puppy, Frontline Assembly und düsteren Industrial steht, für den ist MLK ein wahrer Genuss. Es ist brutal, es ist roh und es ist nichts als pure Power. Die erste Singleauskopplung („Back to Life“) schlug in der alternativen Szene ein wie eine Bombe und alle alternativen DJs/Radioshows haben sie schnell in ihr Herz geschlossen.

Das sagt das Label: MLK ist eine dieser Bands, die man selten findet, und man merkt direkt, dass sie wirklich etwas Besonderes haben. Das ist genau die Spritze, die die härtere EBM/Industrial-Szene gebraucht hat.

My Love Kills@ Web

facebook.com/Mylovekills
twitter.com/MyLoveKills_Off

My Love Kills Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 News

Blaklight veröffentlichen Remixsammlung

Die Remixsammlung "Out Of The Void - The Remixes" präsentiert zwei Variationen jedes Songs...
1.1 News

5TimesZero`s „Escape From Love“

"Am Anfang war die Null. Reset und neu. Zero als Nullpunkt.“ 5TimesZero Seit Anfang 2015 hat sich 5TimesZero aus alten Weggefährten...
1.1 News

SoftWave`s Supernova

Das Synth-Pop-Duo SoftWave veröffentlicht eine weitere, brandneue Single namens „Supernova“ voller faszinierender und energiegeladener...
1.1 News

Projekt Ich: Single Nr. 13

Mit „Freedom For All“ veröffentlicht Projekt Ich alias Ulf Müller aktuell die dreizehnte Singleauskoppelung...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Unterstützen

Mehr Menschen als jemals zuvor lesen das Uselinks Magazin, aber die Werbeeinnahmen gehen rapide auf nahezu 0 zurück und die Kosten steigen. Da wir auf keinen Fall das privat finanzierte Magazin hinter einer Paywall oder ähnlichem verstecken möchten, freuen wir uns über jegliche Unterstützung. Die Spenden werden sicher über Paypal abgewickelt und gehen zu 100% in den Erhalt und Ausbau des Magazins.

Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

My Love Kills – La Crépuscule du dieu

My Love Kills "La Crépuscule du dieu" (Lyric video)Taken...
Markus -
1.1 News

Anadyr Debütalbum

Anadyr ist ein Duo aus Göteborg, bestehend aus Emma...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

Mirland – Compromise Is Defeat

"Compromise Is Defeat" is the new full length solo...
Markus -
1.1 News

Reichsfeind kündigt dritte Album an

Nach zwei starken und erfolgreichen Alben hat sich der...
Markus -

Neue Klänge
Aktuelle VÖ`s

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X