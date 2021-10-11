Dienstag, Oktober 12, 2021
N-Frequency – What I say

By Markus

YouTube video

„What I Say“ is contained on the full-lenght Album Signs of Evolution

Produced and mixed by Rob Dust. Mastered by Patrik Hansson 2021 N-Frequency is: Rocco Schulschenk Nicky Schulschenk

N-Frequency @ Web

facebook.com/nfrequency.de

N-Frequency Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
