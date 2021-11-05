Freitag, November 5, 2021
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Nach 3 Jahren erscheint das neue Orange Sector Album „Alles wird Gold“

von Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.1 NewsNach 3 Jahren erscheint das neue Orange Sector Album...

Martin Bodewell: „Die Farbe Gold ist unser Symbol für eine erfolgreiche Teamarbeit und ein Zeichen das wir mit dem Produkt sehr zufrieden sind“. Die Zusammenarbeit war diesmal intensiver und das hört man raus. OS Songwriter Martin Bodewell hat 20 Demos in seinem Homestudio vorproduziert, welche dann wieder im Wellencocktail Tonstudio den Feinschliff erhalten haben. OS wollten unbedingt wieder in gewohnter Umgebung und Atmosphäre aufnehmen. Lars Timm Felker hat einen Großteil der Texte und Gesangsmelodien geschrieben. Mit Rene Nowotny wurden Audiospuren der Shoutvocals und Sounds hin – und hergeschickt.

Musikalisch haben sich Orange Sector nicht neu erfunden. Die Hannoveraner wollten nach sich selbst klingen. Die Songs sind im typischen OS Gewand. Sie sind kurz und auf den Punkt gebracht. Im Vergleich zum letzten Album ALARM waren aber diesmal ein paar Melodien erlaubt. Textlich geht es um die Themen Internethetze, Virusmutation, Hass & Gewalt und Katastrophen. Das Thema Pandemie wurde bewusst vermieden und nur in dem Song MUTATION angedeutet. Rene Nowotny „über die Themen Virus, Covid, Pandemie wurde bereits sehr viel gesagt“. Während der Entstehungsphase ist die Band, auf verschiedenen Wegen, mit dem Thema „Hetze in den sozialen Medien“ in Berührung gekommen. Das hat sich dann auch kurzfristig auf das Album ausgewirkt und die Arbeit hat dadurch einen Richtungswechsel bekommen. Daraus resultieren die Songs FICK DICH und KLEINGEIST.

Lars Timm Felker: „Die Entwicklung der Gesellschaft in diese Richtung ist erschreckend. Musiker sind mit Herzblut aktiv und andere haben nichts Besseres zu tun, als dieses anzugreifen und zu zerstören. Jeder der kreativ ist, verdient Anerkennung und das auch, wenn es einem nicht gefällt. Vielfalt macht die Kultur interessanter und jeder kann seine Nische finden.“

Orange Sector @ Web

facebook.com/OrangeSector

Orange Sector Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 News

Disorder Faith Debütalbum

Nach zahlreichen Remix-Arbeiten und Singles präsentiert Advoxya Records nun das Debüt-Album des Dark-Electro-Acts Disorder...
1.1 News

Tangent Strategy`s „Revenant“

Der britische Electro/Industrial-Underground-Solo-Act Tangent Strategy verfügt über ein besonderes kompositorisches Talent, das ihn in...
1.1 News

Rector Scanner`s „Das Mädchen aus dem All“

Das Berliner Vintage-Elektronik-Projekt Rector Scanner (Retro-Science-Fiction-Pop-Nebenprojekt des EBM-Duos ad:Key) veröffentlicht heute zwei komplementäre Twin-EP's...
1.1 News

Second Complex Debütalbum „Therapy“

Gute Neuigkeiten für alle Anhänger des modernsten Synthpop! Raffinesse, moderner Melodismus, Harmonie und eine...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Tyske Ludder – Peststufen

TYSKE LUDDER's "Peststufen". Pre-release from the third Album "TRANSFORMATION"...
Markus -
1.1 News

Disorder Faith Debütalbum

Nach zahlreichen Remix-Arbeiten und Singles präsentiert Advoxya Records nun...
Markus -
1.1 News

Tangent Strategy`s „Revenant“

Der britische Electro/Industrial-Underground-Solo-Act Tangent Strategy verfügt über ein besonderes...
Markus -
1.1 News

evo-lution Album Nr. 4: Human Forms

"Human Forms" heisst das 4. Album der Electro/EBM Formation...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X