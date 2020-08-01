Samstag, August 1, 2020
Nature of Wires

Nature of Wires – Negative Resolutions

Markus - 0
Mit dem Gesang des Original-NoW-Sängers Andrew Stirling-Brown ist „Negative Resolutions“ der erste Song, der 1986 von Nature of Wires geschrieben wurde. Der...
Nature of Wires betreiben Vergangenheitsbewältigung

Markus - 0
Manchmal hat die Geschichte eine Schwerkraft, einen Orientierungssinn und eine unbeschreibliche Kraft, die dazu führen kann, dass die Dinge irgendwann ihren natürlichen...
Nature of Wires Audiographie

2̵n̵d̵ ̵f̷a̶c̴e̷ veröffentlichen limitierte EP “Nihilum”

Markus - 0
Eines der stärksten Newcomeralben des letzten Jahres war eindeutig das Debüt "Nemesis" von 2nd Face. Jetzt legt der Mainzer Vincent "Thorn" Uhlig...
Weiterlesen

Amphi 2017 – Köln, Tanzbrunnen, 22.07. – 23.07.2017

Karsten Allenstein - 0
Willkommen in der schönsten Stadt Deutschlands! Willkommen in Köln! Das 13. Amphi Festival öffnete seine Tore! Über 40 Bands,...
Weiterlesen

