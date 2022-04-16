1.0 Musik1.1 News

Neue Cyferdyne Single „Static"

Die neue Single „Static“ von Cyferdyne, die den Spagat zwischen Synthpop und Alternative Rock scheinbar mühelos schafft, würde mit ihrer Pop-Sensibilität und der seidenweichen Produktion sicherlich genauso gut im Radio klingen wie auf der Bühne eines Open-Air-Musikfestivals in Deutschland, wo britische Bands wie Mesh und seit kurzem auch Empathy Test in den letzten Jahren so herzlich empfangen wurden.

„Static“, der zweite Vorgeschmack auf das lang erwartete neue Album (nach „Breathe Deeper“ vom letzten Jahr), wird sowohl digital als auch als ultra-limitierte schwarze CD veröffentlicht, zusammen mit der exklusiven B-Seite „Like A Star“ und einem speziellen Extended Mix des Titeltracks für DJs.

Cyferdyne Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

