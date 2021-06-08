Mittwoch, Juni 9, 2021
Neue Mental Exile EP

von Markus

-

Die letzten 15 Monate waren für die meisten von uns schwierig und ziemlich herausfordernd. Und Damasius Venys macht da keine Ausnahme. Aber er wollte aus seinem Privat-Exil fliehen, indem er uns 3 brandneue Songs von Mental Exile brachte…
Auf seiner mentalen Flucht begegnete er auch der Kreatur des Bösen und integrierte einige teuflische Metaphern in das lyrische Konzept dieser neuen EP.

Aber wir können Sie beruhigen, Mental Exile hat seine Seele nicht an den Teufel verkauft! Man erkennt sofort wieder die charakteristischen Merkmale von Damasius Venys’ neuem Solo-Projekt: melancholischer Dark-Pop mit melodischem Retro-Wave-Touch, dynamische Synth-Sequenzen und die unvergleichliche und hochemotionale Stimme von Damasius (Leadsänger der Synth-Pop-Band Mondträume).

Für Ihren neuen Schuss Retro-Pop-Wave wählen Sie einfach 666, die Inferno Hotline, und genießen Sie die brennende dunkle Seite von Mental Exile durch diese neuen wunderschönen Noir-Songs und die 3 Bonus-Remixe von Vanguard, N-Frequency und Beyond Border.

Mental Exile @ Web

facebook.com/mentalexileproject
instagram.com/mentalexile

Neue Klänge

