Freitag, März 20, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.1 News Neue POS.:2 Single "Illusions Of Love"
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Neue POS.:2 Single “Illusions Of Love”

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -

Mit „Illusions Of Love“ veröffentlicht das Electropop- Duo POS.:2 am 20. März 2020 seine dritte Single aus dem aktuellen Erfolgsalbum “Sounds Like Real Life”, das die Top Ten der DAC (#4) erreichte.

Die eingängige Electropop-Nummer “Illusions Of Love” erzeugt mit der einprägsamen Melodie und dem charakteristischen Gesang eine überzeugende akustische Mischung mit Ohrwurmqualitäten. Abgerundet wird dieses Release durch ein starkes Remixpaket von DiarBlack, Outsized, Jason Stealth, Monotronic, Device Not Ready und DFM.

Die Songs der Single werden über alle relevanten Download-Shops erhältlich sein.

POS.:2 @ Web
pos2-music.de
facebook.com/pos2music
soundcloud.com/pos2

POS.:2 Live

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Minusheart veröffentlichen “The Dark Side Of The Sun”

Das deutsche Electro-Projekt Minusheart wurde im Jahr 2007 von Diver gegründet und hat bisher vier Alben sowie...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Neue POS.:2 Single “Illusions Of Love”

Mit „Illusions Of Love“ veröffentlicht das Electropop- Duo POS.:2 am 20. März 2020 seine dritte Single aus...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Blutengel + Hocico veröffentlichen Single „Obscured“ am 3. April

Es sollte die Überraschung zur „Living The Darkness“-Tour werden. Nun wurde die Tour, auf die alle Fans so...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Orange Sector`s “Zerstörer” kommt

Der Zerstörer kommt! Das neuste Release der Band Orange Sector darf ruhig als MEGA...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Minusheart veröffentlichen “The Dark Side Of The Sun”

Das deutsche Electro-Projekt Minusheart wurde im Jahr...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Beat Noir Deluxe – Allein

"Allein" is a Single-Release (out 20.03.2020)...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Les Anges de la Nuit – The Witch

Nach 15 Jahren, vier Alben und einer...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Antivote`s drittes Album

Mit "Stages to verity" legt die Darkwave/Electro...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
X
X