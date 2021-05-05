Mittwoch, Mai 5, 2021
Neue Songs von DV8R

von Markus

Das aus Seattle (USA) stammende Trio „DV8R“ meldet sich, knapp drei Jahre nach dem Debütalbum „Zero Hour“ mit einem 10 Song umfassenden neuen Mini-Album zurück. Die physische Variante (CD) erscheint im stylischen Gatefold-Eco-Pak und ist auf 200 Exemplare weltweit limitiert.

Neben den sechs neuen Songs beinhaltet die CD auch vier extrem gelungene Neuinterpretation von Künstlern wir Siva Six, ES23, Funker Vogt und Grendel.

„IO“, so der Name des neuen Mini-Albums, klingt sehr modern, dabei immer düster, brachial und bedrohlich. Harter Electro Stoff für die Tanzfläche, wie man ihn lange nicht gehört hat. Anschnallen, es wird laut!

DV8R @ Web

www.dv8r.net
facebook.com/DV8RBAND
instagram.com/DV8RBAND
twitter.com/DV8RBAND

Neue Songs von DV8R

