Neue Synthpop Single von Platronic

Die neue Single NOW! von Platronic wurde geschrieben und komponiert während der „White Nights“ in einer Hütte in Finnland Finnland. Kay und Sami haben versucht, diese besondere Stimmung in ihrem Lied einzufangen. Vielleicht kann man die Gelassenheit, den blau schimmernden See, die Sommerhitze und die Energie der Natur hören!

NOW! ist ein sehr stimmungsvolles und philosophisches Stück aus Dreampop, Chillout und 90er Jahre Electronica. Platronic will Menschen ermutigen und inspirieren, mutig zu sein! Liebe es, lass es so oder änder etwas. Es ist dein Leben und deine Zeit ist JETZT!

NOW! erscheint digital am 22.05.2022 auf allen bekannten Plattformen.

Platronic @ Web

www.platronicmusic.com
facebook.com/platronic

