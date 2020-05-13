Donnerstag, Mai 14, 2020
Neues Album von Conscience
1.0 Musik

Neues Album von Conscience

By Markus

-

Nach der erfolgreichen Single “Cold love” erscheint nun das langerwartete Album “Sentient”.

Es enthält zehn kraftvolle Songs irgendwo zwischen Rock-Synthpop-Wave und sogar Metal. Ein Album, das viele aktuelle Themen aufgreift, dem Hörer dabei aber nie eine Meinung aufzwingt und Raum für eigene Interpretationen lässt. Jeder Song ist eine Überraschung. Nimmst Du die Herausforderung an?

Eine zweite Singleauskopplung ist bereits in Vorbereitung.

Conscience @ Web

www.conscience-music.de
facebook.com/Conscience

Conscience Live

