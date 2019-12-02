Neues aus dem Hause Channel East

Von
Markus
-
0
1
Channel East - Life Lights

Zum 3. Mal kommen die Cottbuser Elektropop Jungs von Channel East mit neuen Hits um die Ecke! Auf ihrem neusten Silbertablett serviert das Duo wie gewohnt logischsten Channel East Sound.

Logisch vor allem deswegen, weil es schon nahezu selbstverständlich ist wie diese Band klingen muss: Eingängige Melodien, harmonische Flächen und softe Sounds. Diese Mixtur ergibt wieder einmal die volle Dose Ohrwürmer!

Channel East @ Web
www.channel-east.de
facebook.com/channel.east.band

Channel East Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

