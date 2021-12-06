Montag, Dezember 6, 2021
Neuroklast Debütalbum

von Markus

Neuroklast (griechisch Neuro „Neuron“, griechisch -klast „zerschmettert“), das neue Projekt von Kay S. (Ex Chainreactor/ Epicarmina) und Markus H. (Ex reAdjust/Former „Fractal Age„) erzählt verschiedene Geschichten einer kommenden dunklen Zukunft, in der Konzerne Regierungen ersetzen, Emotionen nur noch Code sind und Fleisch zu Maschinen wird.

Um dies zu erreichen, verwendet Neuroklast viele Elemente aus Synthwave, Industrial, Dark Electro und epischen Instrumenten, um nicht nur die Clubs mit stampfenden Rythmen zu versorgen, sondern auch Bilder in den Köpfen der Konsumenten zu erzeugen.

Tauchen Sie ein in eine Welt voller Chaos, neuer Kulturen und dunkler Megacities.

Werden Sie Teil des Neuroklast-Netzwerks!

facebook.com/Neuroklast

Neuroklast Live

