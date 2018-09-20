Neuroticfish – Hysteria

Neuroticfish – Hysteria


SEIZURE WARNING! This video makes heavy use of flickering lights and strobe effects! “Hysteria”, a film by Judith Klein. Music and lyrics by Sascha Mario Klein. Taken from the upcoming album “Antidoron”. [C]+[P] 2018 by Neuroticfish | NOR. All rights reserved. Hysteria is a song about depression and suicide, matters that are very close to our hearts. If you are feeling alone or suicidal and may think that to “Embrace the end of everything” is the only way out, please seek help and look for your national Suicide Hotline. Talk to someone!

Termine


Datum Stadt Location Land
06.10.18 Berlin SilverWings Club Germany
Adresse: Columbiadamm 10. Tickets
Tour: Bergfest 2019
03.08.19 Thale Bergtheater Thale Germany
Adresse: Hexentanzplatz 4.

Weblinks


Webseite: Neuroticfish – Official Website
