Freitag, Juni 4, 2021
New Haunts’ drittes Album

von Markus

-

„Still Dark Sky“ ist New Haunts’ drittes Album in voller Länge.
Der Titelsong von „Still Dark Sky“ wurde geschrieben, kurz bevor Großbritannien zum ersten Mal abgeriegelt wurde – die Nachrichten über die herannahende Pandemie fühlten sich surreal und beunruhigend an, aber zu dieser Zeit blieb der Alltag unverändert. Jeder folgende Song bezieht sich auf ein Gefühl oder ein Thema, das schon immer existierte, dass aber durch die seltsamen Zeiten, in denen es entstand, unweigerlich verstärkt wurde.

Alice Sheridan, die Künstlerin hinter New Haunts, wollte, dass die Songs kathartisch wirken – „Still Dark Sky“ ist daher ihr bisher optimistischstes und kompromisslosestes Album geworden – ein Album für alle, die Dinge über laute, herzliche Musik verarbeiten müssen.

Die aus Bristol stammende Band New Haunts nutzt eine eindringliche Stimme und einen hypnotischen Rausch aus Synthie beladenem Coldwave, um das Erschütternde mit dem Gelassenen zu kontrastieren. Mit einer intensiven Live-Performance hat sie Künstler wie Kaelan Mikla, Whispering Sons und Double Echo unterstützt.
Ihrem gefeierten, 2018 im Eigenverlag erschienenen Debütalbum “Worlds Left Behind” [2020 von Young & Cold wiederveröffentlicht] folgte 2020 das zweite Album “Fight/Flight”, und sie hat seitdem mit Künstlern wie Kill Shelter und Kindest Cuts zusammengearbeitet.
„Still Dark Sky“ erscheint im Juni als CD und limitierter Vinyl Pressung.

New Haunts @ Web

facebook.com/newhauntsmusic

New Haunts Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

