Montag, Mai 11, 2020
Nine Seconds – Hit That Perfect Beat

By Markus

-

HIT THAT PERFECT BEAT by NINE SECONDS

taken from the NINE SECONDS CD THAT PERFECT BEAT WILL TEAR US APART released on May 29th on Infacted Recordings. Video shot by Christian Purwien in Mallorca/Spain. Song written by Bronski Beat.

Posted by nine seconds on Sunday, May 10, 2020

Nine Seconds – That Perfect Beat Will Tear Us Apart

  1. Ricky’s hand 04:08
  2. Hit that perfect beat 03:47
  3. Love will tear us apart 03:49
  4. Dr. Mabuse 04:39
  5. Slice me nice 03:42
  6. 19 05:01
  7. Lie to me 04:40
  8. Living on video 03:50
  9. No shuffle 03:56
  10. Lie to me (mind.in.a.box remix) 04:36
  11. Black Saturday 03:31
  12. Dr. Mabuse (club…
Nine Seconds @ Web

www.nineseconds.de
facebook.com/nineseconds

Nine Seconds Live

