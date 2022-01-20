Donnerstag, Januar 20, 2022
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Noise Resistance Album Nr. 3: Stripped

von Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.1 NewsNoise Resistance Album Nr. 3: Stripped

Noise Resistance kündigen ihr drittes Album an und feiert gleich zwei Premieren.
Zum einen ist es die erste Veröffentlichung auf Advoxya Records , zum anderen die erste VÖ als CD überhaupt.

Das dritte Album der Band hört auf den Namen Stripped. Stripped bedeutet nicht nur und nicht so sehr das nackte Körperliche, sondern auch die Entblößung der Seele, der inneren Welt, der wirklichen.

Auf diesem Album hat Noise Resistance einige neue Sounds verwendet, wie Piano oder Club House und Psy-Trance-Rhythmen, während die typischen Sounds beibehalten wurden.

Die Band ist sich fast sicher auf Stripped die perfekte Kombination aus coolen Melodien, rockigen Rhythmen, Bedeutung und Botschaften in den Texten und Soundqualität erreicht zu haben. Überzeugen könnt ihr euch ab Februar davon selbst. Als Bonus enthält die CD die Remastered EP „Egoistic Bitch“.

Noise Resistance @ Web

www.noiseresistance.com
facebook.com/noiseresistanceofficial

Noise Resistance Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 News

Angry Pete: Debütalbum

Misanthrope ist das erste Album von Angry Pete, einem deutschen Synth-Pop-Künstler, der Synth-Wave- und...
1.1 News

J:Dead`s „Vision Of Time“

„Vision of time“ lautet der Titel der neuen J:Dead EP, welche am 18. Februar...
1.1 News

Noise Resistance Album Nr. 3: Stripped

Noise Resistance kündigen ihr drittes Album an und feiert gleich zwei Premieren.Zum einen ist...
1.1 News

13th Angel`s „Omens“

Nach einigen Online- und Eigenveröffentlichungen hat sich die amerikanische Dark-Electro-Band 13th Angel mit Advoxya...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

13th Angel`s „Omens“

Nach einigen Online- und Eigenveröffentlichungen hat sich die amerikanische...
Markus -
1.1 News

iVardensphere`s „Ragemaker“

Der Industrial-Tribalist iVardenspehere präsentiert das Album "Ragemaker". Komplex und...
Markus -
1.1 News

Drittes Chamaeleon Album

Seit der Veröffentlichung von "Evil Is Good", dem zweiten...
Markus -
1.1 News

Willkommen in GOATopia!

Willkommen in GOATopia! Im musikalischen Strudel aus utopischen Visionen...
Markus -

Neue Klänge
Aktuelle VÖ`s

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X