Montag, April 26, 2021
Start3.0 Listen3.2 StreamingNomenclatura - Lie

Nomenclatura – Lie

Dali hätte ebenfalls seine wahre Freude an der neuen e.p. „Lie“ gehabt, sind doch Musik und Texte von Nomenclatura genauso abstrakt und verdreht wie die Bilder des berühmten Malers. Die Texte beschäftigen sich explizit mit Erlebtem oder verarbeiten Situationen mit poetisch verdrehten Metaphern. Von der Kritik an der kaputten Gesellschaft, über aktuelle politische Bezüge bis zu ruhigeren Soundcollagen ist hier alles vertreten.

Nomenclatura

Nomenclatura @ Web

www.nomenclatura.de
facebook.com/nomenclatura.de

Nomenclatura Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Mehr hören

Beliebt

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Nomenclatura sind wieder da!

Nomenclatura wurde 1990 in Berlin von Frank Hegermann (bis...
Markus -
4.1 Band Index

Nomenclatura

Super Dragon Punch!! Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen https://open.spotify.com/artist/4tIN04EG63OFQuTzWlCE8w
Markus -

Most popular

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

MEHR STORYS
Apoptygma Berzerk - SDGXXV

GEWC No. 1 Hits: 2019

Markus - 0

GEWC KW 17 – 26.04.2021

Markus - 0
X
X