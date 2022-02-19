Samstag, Februar 19, 2022
Oberer Totpunkt – Die Krieger

By Markus

-

YouTube video

So viele selbst ernannte Krieger tummeln sich auf unserer Zeitkoordinate und kämpfen für „das Richtige“. Selbstgerechte Korrektheit, selbstgefälliger Kontrollwahn, Rechthaberei, Unfähigkeit zu Toleranz und Verlust eines gesundes Augenmaßes – wo verläuft die Grenze zu diktatorischer Gängelei und Unterdrückung?

TOTENTANZ, 2022
MUSIK & LYRICS BORMANN/KRÜGER
::OT::: OBERER TOTPUNKT ©2022 HAMBURG

BETTINA BORMANN VOCALS, LYRICS
MICHAEL KRÜGER COMPOSING, DRUMS
STEFAN FROST GITARRE

VIDEO LIVE
DENIS SCHEITHER: SYNTHESIZER
REAKTOR4: PERFORMANCE

MIX & MASTERING: TOM WENDT
KAMERA: GROH PA , WWW.GROH-PA.DE
SCHNITT: BRAINSMASH R.I.P.
LABEL DANSE MACABRE RECORDS
WWW.DANSEMACABRE.DE

C/O ::OT:: OBERER TOTPUNKT GBR
OBERER@TOTPUNKT.COM ©2022 HAMBURG

Oberer Totpunkt @ Web

www.totpunkt.com
facebook.com/TOTPUNKT

