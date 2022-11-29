OMD als Headliner des Amphi Festivals 2023 bestätigt

Als „Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark“ – kurz OMD – 2018 das Amphi Festival im Sturm eroberten, waren sich alle in der Hoffnung einig, dass Andy McCluskey und Paul Humphreys in nicht allzu ferner Zukunft nach Köln zurückkehren und uns vielleicht sogar noch einen größeren Besuch abstatten würden.



Ihr Lieben, die Sensation ist perfekt! OMD, Schöpfer zeitloser Klassiker wie „Maid of Orleans“, „Enola Gay“, „Electricity“, „Souvenir“ u.v.m., headlinen das Amphi Festival 2023! Es ist uns eine absolute Ehre, euch diese legendären Musiker 2023 wieder präsentieren zu dürfen.



Ebenfalls neu dabei: Covenant mit ihrem eleganten Elektropop, die geniale Fusion aus Mittelalter und Maschinen, Qntal, sowie das lyrische Darkwave-Projekt Oberer Totpunkt.



Bisher sind somit für das Festival folgende Bands bestätigt:

OMD * Deine Lakaien * Front 242 * Covenant * Lord Of The Lost * Combichrist (Oldschool Set)

Zeromancer * Welle:Erdball * Zeraphine * Actors * Unzucht

Diorama * L’Âme Immortelle * Calva Y Nada * Lebanon Hanover * Coppelius

Solitary Experiments * Wesselsky * Qntal * Clan Of Xymox * Centhron * Nnhmn

Rue Oberkampf * Whispering Sons * Future Lied To Us * Selofan

Scarlet Dorn * A Life Divided * Traitrs * Whispers In The Shadow * The Joke Jay

Fix8:Sed8 * Potochkine * Vanguard * Schöngeist * Xotox * Oberer Totpunkt * Rabengott * Blitz Union





