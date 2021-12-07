Dienstag, Dezember 7, 2021
Start3.0 Listen3.2 StreamingOrange Sector - Alles wird Gold

Orange Sector – Alles wird Gold

Martin Bodewell: „Die Farbe Gold ist unser Symbol für eine erfolgreiche Teamarbeit und ein Zeichen das wir mit dem Produkt sehr zufrieden sind“. Die Zusammenarbeit war diesmal intensiver und das hört man raus. OS Songwriter Martin Bodewell hat 20 Demos in seinem Homestudio vorproduziert, welche dann wieder im Wellencocktail Tonstudio den Feinschliff erhalten haben. OS wollten unbedingt wieder in gewohnter Umgebung und Atmosphäre aufnehmen. Lars Timm Felker hat einen Großteil der Texte und Gesangsmelodien geschrieben. Mit Rene Nowotny wurden Audiospuren der Shoutvocals und Sounds hin – und hergeschickt.

Orange Sector @ Web

facebook.com/OrangeSector

Orange Sector Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

