Orange Sector goes hockey

Markus
von Markus

Eishockey und Musik sind seit Jahren eng miteinander verbunden. Besonders Musik, die die Emotionen, Motivation und die Geschwindigkeit diesen besonderen Sportes untermalt. Lars Felker, der sein Leben lang Eishockey gespielt hat und Fan des Teams der Edmonton Oilers ist, hat nach einem Kanada Trip einen deutschsprachigen Ableger der Fanbase aus Kanada mit dem Namen Oilersnation.de ins Leben gerufen. Lars unterbreitete OS Songwriter Martin Bodewell die Idee einen Song über dieses Team aufzunehmen und bat ihn die Musik dafür zu schreiben. Mit diesem Hintergrund entstand der Song „Join The Nation“ , welcher nun als digitale Single in den Startlöchern steht. Join The Nation wird am 25.04.2022 veröffentlicht.

