Orange Sector – The Work Is Done

The Work Is Done
85 %
Angstmann (Angstfrau Club Mix)
70 %
Blood Brothers
85 %
No Justice – No Peace (Dark Mix)
60 %
Angstmann (Kreign Remix)
70 %
The Work Is Done (Short Aggression Mix)
75 %
The Work Is Done (Rob Dust Remix)
78 %
Unterhaltungswert
75 %
Gesamteindruck
75 %
By Markus

Die Jungs von Orange Sector, stehen seit je her für Old School EBM in Reinkultur. So war es auch nicht verwunderlich das der Song „The Work Is Done“, aus dem letzen Album „Alles wird Gold“ im ersten Augenblick eine Coverversion mit anderem Text, des Nitzer Ebb`s Klassiker „Murderous“ zu hören war. Genau dieser Song kommt nun nochmals zu Ehren. Diesmal als Namensgeber einer kleinen EP.

„The Work Is Done“ feuert aus allen Rohren. Die gnadenlose, Rhythmik walzt alles nieder und die aufpeitschenden Shouts erledigen den Rest. Es ist und bleibt eine EBM Bombe mit einer netten Hommage an Nitzer Ebb.
Der Titeltrack gibt es neben der „normalen“ Version noch in 3 Remixvarianten.

Der „Puppenjungz Mix“, macht aus der EBM Bombe, einen DAF Affinen Song.
Der „Short Aggression Mix“ schafft, es trotz des Namens nicht, die Aggressivität des Originals zu steigern. Zum Abschluss der EP nimmt sich Rob Dust des Songs an. Irgendwie scheint es kaum noch eine Single/EP VÖ ohne Rob Dust Mix zu geben. In der Regel wird hier aber auch gute Arbeit abgeliefert. So auch hier, denn es gelingt den reinrassigen EBM Track in ein modernes Soundgewand zu pressen, ohne die komplette Dynamik und Wucht des Originals einzubüßen.

Die EP wird noch mit zwei Remixen der letzten Single „Angstmann“ gefüllt. Der „Angstfrau Club Mix“ ändert jetzt nicht so viel, aber was die Amerikaner von Kreign mit dem Song machen ist schon sehr interessant. Ein düsterer sich dahinschleppender Remix, der dann immer wieder mal das Tempo anzieht. Sehr interessanter Ansatz.

Mit Blood Brothers, gibt es noch einen neuen, bisher unveröffentlichten Song. Unweigerlich erinnert mich das gehörte an And One zu guten Zeiten. Angesichts der offensichtlichen Nitzer Ebb Reminiszenz, des Hauptsongs vielleicht auch hier gewollt. Im Endeffekt auch egal. Etwas ruhiger als gewohnt, zaubern Orange Sector hier einen „Geheimhit“. Bleibt noch „No Justice – No Peace“ als „Dark Mix“.

Hier wurde dem Original die Dynamik geraubt. Was das ganze ein wenig dunkler wirken lässt. Allerdings eher ein Remix der sich sicher nicht mehr oft in meiner Playlist wiederfinden wird.

Orange Sector @ Web

facebook.com/OrangeSector

Orange Sector Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

