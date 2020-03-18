Mittwoch, März 18, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.1 News Orange Sector`s "Zerstörer" kommt
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Orange Sector`s “Zerstörer” kommt

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -

Der Zerstörer kommt!

Das neuste Release der Band Orange Sector darf ruhig als MEGA rar betrachtet werden. Von der 10″inch Vinyl Scheibe werden es 80 Stck. in den Verkauf schaffen, da von den ursprünglich bestellten 200 nur 80 durch das Presswerk produziert wurden.

Die Vinyl Ausgabe ist ausschließlich direkt über Infacted Recordings zu bekommen. Für alle die leer Ausgehen, steht ab dem 20. März 2020 eine digitale Ausgabe zur Verfügung.

Orange Sector @ Web
facebook.com/OrangeSector

Orange Sector Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Orange Sector`s “Zerstörer” kommt

Der Zerstörer kommt! Das neuste Release der Band Orange Sector darf ruhig als MEGA...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Funker Vogt mit “Conspiracy EP” zurück

Nur eineinhalb Jahre nach ihrem letzten Geniestreich gehen Funker D., Funker L. und Funker T. auf...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

The Eternal Afflict`s “Ballads, Bombs & Beauties”

Beeinflusst durch Dark Wave Pioniere wie Christian Death, Bauhaus oder Virgin Prunes formierten sich 1989 die deutsche...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Heimataerde`s “Eigengrab”

Es ist soweit. Nach mehr als drei Jahren kreativer Pause erscheint das langerwartete Heimataerde Album "Eigengrab". Mit...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Luftkraft – Feine Nudeln Klopapier

Wenn es kein anderes Thema mehr zu...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Zweite Jugend & Liss Eulenherz – Die ganze Nacht

Direction, Concept, Production & Visuals: EULENHERZ ARTWORK...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Funker Vogt mit “Conspiracy EP” zurück

Nur eineinhalb Jahre nach ihrem letzten Geniestreich...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

The Eternal Afflict`s “Ballads, Bombs & Beauties”

Beeinflusst durch Dark Wave Pioniere wie Christian...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
X
X