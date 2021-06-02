Mittwoch, Juni 2, 2021
Order of the Static Temple stellen sich vor

Order of the Static Temple ist ein neues Cold Wave / Industrial / EBM / Noise Projekt, das von Rob Robinson in der Frühphase der Pandemie konzipiert wurde. Obwohl es sich um ein neues Projekt handelt, ist Robinson eine langjährige Figur in der Musikszene.

Schon früh in seiner musikalischen Karriere war er ein integraler Bestandteil des SouthernCalifornia Industrial, schrieb und spielte mit BOL, Hate Dept. und Kevorkian Death Cycle.

In den letzten Jahren half er bei der Produktion von ohGr‘s 2018er Veröffentlichung “Tricks”, schrieb mit Black Line (Mitglieder von Nitzer Ebb), komponierte mehrere B-Movie-Horrorfilm-Scores und produzierte/mixte/masterte zahlreiche Künstler im Goth-Industrial-Genre.

Bei Order of the Static Temple’s Debütalbum ‘Rise In Fire’ wird Robinson von Matthew Setzer (ohGr, Skinny Puppy, London After Midnight) an den Gitarren, Damsel In The Dollhouse für zusätzliche Vocals/Visuals und Mark Levy (Ranges) am nicht-maschinellen Schlagzeug unterstützt.

Das Debütalbum von Order of the Static Temple wird am 18. Juni auf Negative Gain veröffentlicht.

