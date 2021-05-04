Dienstag, Mai 4, 2021
1.0 Musik1.1 NewsOutpost 11 "Structural Defects"
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Outpost 11 “Structural Defects”

von Markus

-

Nach 2 bemerkenswerten Alben “Resonate” (Debüt 2018) und “Transition” (2019) kehrt der russische Electro-Industrial-Act Outpost 11, mit einer erneuerten Vision seiner einzigartigen Herangehensweise an Electro-Sound zurück.

Das Album wird immer noch hauptsächlich von intelligenten und traditionellen EBM-Formaten angetrieben, aber einige Tracks könnten als elektro-punkiger beschrieben werden, wie z.B. der Eröffnungstrack “Rat Race” und andere. Songs mit härterem, industriellem Sound, gefolgt von Tracks, die auf ‘komplexen’ Strukturen aufbauen und Elemente von IDM und Smart Electro enthalten. Die Band zeigt immer noch ihren ganz eigenen Ansatz im EBM/Electro-Genre.

Die limitierte Auflage der Veröffentlichung enthält ein alternatives Design, in einer Super-Kartonhülle und die 4-Track-Maxi “Conscious Affects”

Outpost 11 @ Web

facebook.com/outpost11band

Outpost 11 Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

Aquario Debütalbum “Voyages”

Poetisch, fließend, klanggewaltig  das ist die Musik von Aquario. Der Leipziger Dark-Pop-Künstler veröffentlicht...
1.1 News

Camouflage Demo Tapes

Die Anfänge von Camouflage stellen in so vielerlei Hinsicht eine persönliche Entdeckungsreise dar. Ideen,...
1.1 News

Llumen sind zurück: stärker denn je

Während sich viele fragten, wo sich der belgische Electro-Act Llumen in den letzten Jahren...
1.1 News

Rector Scanner sind zurück

Als Retro-Science-Fiction-Pop-Nebenprojekt der Ad:keY-Mitglieder steht Rector Scanner in der Tradition von Pionieren der elektronischen...
- Advertisement -

Neue Klänge

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Stahlnebel & Black Selket`s “The Darkest Hour”

Ein tödlicher Virus nimmt unserer Welt die Luft zum...
Markus -
1.1 News

Neues Subliminal Code Album

Die Band Subliminal Code wurde Anfang 2010 von Raúl...
Markus -
4.1 Band Index

Outpost 11

Industrial one-man-band from Moscow. very much inspired by Skinny...
Markus -
1.1 News

Adeonesis mit neuem Album zurück

4 Jahre mussten die Fans auf ein neues Album...
Markus -

Most popular

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

MEHR STORYS

NOVAkILL kommen mit einem brandneuen Album aus dem Lockdown!

Markus - 0

Torul Best Of “Teniversia”

Markus - 0
X
X